Rwanda: Ferwafa Suspends Niyonzima From National Team

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has suspended midfielder, Olivier 'Sefu' Niyonzima from the national team indefinitely over bad misconduct.

Niyonzima played in the world cup qualifier where Rwanda lost 2-1 loss to Kenya on Monday, November 15.

The player scored the only goal for Amavubi in the 65th minute in a match that was meaningless for Rwanda since the country had already been eliminated.

"FERWAFA informs all Rwandans that Olivier Niyonzima has been suspended indefinitely from the national team due to misconduct," a statement from the body said. We would like to inform all concerned that FERWAFA will not tolerate anyone who exhibits misconduct in Amavubi."

According to reports, the player did not spend the night at the Amavubi hotel in Nairobi and is reportedly to have been left behind.