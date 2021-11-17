Nigeria: 95 Libya Returnees Arrive Nigeria

17 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja

Lagos — Another batch of 95 Nigerians, who were stranded in Libya, have arrived Nigeria under the Assisted Voluntary Programme.

The returnees arrived the country with the assistance of International organisation for Migration, IOM.

They arrived Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at about 08:18p.m. on Tuesday, November 16 on an Al Buraq Airline with number UZ189/16/5A- DMG-MJI AD15:50.

After profiling, the data indicates that 60 male adults, 29 females adults, three male and one female teenagers with a male and female infants were returned.

The profiling also revealed that two of them were with medical cases.

The Libya returnees were received by National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, which profiled them.

On arrival, NEMA Director General implored the returnees to turn a new leaf by looking inward within the country that has been blessed with abundance of resources.

He assured the returnees that the Federal Government and IOM along with other international partners will not disappoint them, and Nigerians, by providing enabling environment for all to achieve their potentials.

He further reminded them that the pseudo-greener pastures that many thought abound in foreign are not true.

"With your experiences, your are in better position to enlighten anyone still contemplating of travelling out of the country," he added.

The Director General, who was represented by the Acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, praised the efforts and assistance of IOM and assured the organisation of the contnous cooperation and partnership.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X