Uganda: Islamic State - 'We Hit Kampala'

The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the twin blasts that rocked Kampala yesterday killing six people and injuring at least 30.

According to the BBC, IS issued a statement on its Telegram channel, then reported by its Amaq News Agency, saying that its members carried out the attacks.

President Museveni in a statement blamed ADF rebels for the blasts.

However, ADF pledged its allegiance to IS in 2019.

There have been a number of bomb explosions in recent weeks. Last month, a 20-year-old waitress was killed after a device, left in a shopping bag, detonated in a bar in the city. Days later several people were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a bus near Kampala.

IS claimed both attacks, and police said there were close links with ADF - including the bus bomber being on a wanted list of ADF members.