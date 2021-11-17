Uganda: Kenya On High Alert Following Double Explosions in Kampala

17 November 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

The Kenyan government has called for more vigilance among its citizens following double explosions that rocked Kampala on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the explosions blamed on Alliance for Allied Forces (ADF) suicide bombers went off along parliamentary avenue and another near Central Police Station, killing six people including three suicide bombers while several sustained injuries.

Following the incident, Kenya's government spokesperson, Col. Cyrus Oguna has said his country's security forces remain on alert and are monitoring the situation in the country and along its borders.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, Oguna called on Kenyans to be more vigilant during these times when there is increasing insecurity in the region.

"We urge all citizens to be vigilant while in places with high human traffic and to promptly report any suspicious character, behaviour, movement or unattended parcels to the nearest police officer or police station," Oguna urged.

He also thanked Kenyan citizens for continued collaboration with security forces which he said has helped to foil many plans by criminal elements.

"As government we reaffirm our commitment to guarantee total security to all our people," he noted.

This is the second time in a month that Kenya has heightened its security along its borders. On November 3, the country's police spokesperson Bruno Isohi Shiosho called for heightened security along Kenya's border with Ethiopia following the Tigray crisis.

According to Shiosho, the move was aimed at preventing the effects of Ethiopia's Tigray crisis from spilling over to Kenya through the borders.

Meanwhile, in his statement released on Tuesday, President Museveni said that the elements behind Tuesday's attacks are attached to ADF group and assured the country that these will be brought to book.

