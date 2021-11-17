Uganda: 'No Bags Please,' MUBS Tells Students As Terror Threats Grow

Makerere University Business School has suspended bags inside the university until further notice.

Only transparent clear bags for books will be allowed inside the university.

On Tuesday morning, suicide bombers detonated two explosions; one at the IPS building along Parliamentary Avenue and another at the Central Police Station in Kampala.

The attacks claimed the lives of six people, three of whom were suicide bombers whereas 33 people were injured.

In a circular seen by The Nile Posted after the explosions in Kampala, the officer in charge of the MUBS police station noted that bags have been declared a serious security threat to students and non-students during 'these harsh periods.

"MUBS like any other public place is accessed by all sorts of people from different places with different motives. Considering the current terrorism threat in the country, security is making all efforts to protect everyone both within and outside the university," the circular read in part.

"Bags have been declared a serious security threat to students and non- students during this harsh period."

Students have been informed that with effect from November 17 2021 (Wednesday) security will not allow bags to enter MUBS gates until further notice.

"Only light transparent clear bags for books will be allowed inside the University . A laptop bag with only a laptop inside will also be allowed,"the further indicated.