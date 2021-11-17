Zimbabwe: Tributes Pour in for Veteran Trainer Banga

On October 20, 2021, I got a phone call from Peter Banga who wanted me to speak to media and journalism students at the Harare Polytechnic Department of Mass Communication. I agreed to come and speak to the 2021 group. Little did I know that this was to be my last interaction with Peter Banga. His heart and soul were in developing future journalists that were fully equipped to undertake health reporting, specifically Covid-19, cholera and Ebola.

Peter spoke passionately about health reporting. His passion took him to the World Health Organisation Headquarters in Geneva, and to Shanghai in China, where he attended the 9th Global Conference on Health Promotion. Peter was instrumental in convening the first national consultative meeting on health reporting held at the Kadoma Hotel and supported by the WHO in 2016.

Go well, my brother!

Professor Davison Munodawafa, Midlands State University, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

***

Dear Uncle

Over the past decades, I have written you memorandums, messages, and emails. This is the first letter whose reply I will not receive physically. In this letter, I will not write about how you transformed my life directly for the past 11 years that I have known you as my lecturer, mentor, father and workmate.

I want to write about how you transformed the face of the Harare Polytechnic Department of Mass Communication. You are credited with making it possible for the first wired radio station to be established at our centre of excellence in 2006. Uncle, your love for radio was unquestionable since that time until now, when Harare Polytechnic were awarded a Campus Radio licence.

With our Campus Radio licence, we now stand tall and proud among tertiary institutions.

Because of your visionary leadership, today we boast state-of-the-art studio equipment for both radio and television.

We are mourning the fall of a big tree that provided shade for everyone. We celebrate you, Uncle. I will always remember your words: "Make things happen", and your favourite Shona saying: "Hakuna munhu anonzi haana basa. We all play different roles in life... " Till we meet on the other side of life, adios.

Yours comradely,

Spanyoge Madziwa

***

Uncle Peter Banga was not a person you would miss in public with his brown spectacles. He always wore a beautiful smile, and spoke with ease.

I remember the day when I was doing a broadcast on our Campus Radio, and he was among the audience in the control room.

After the show, we went to his office where he gave me advice only an exceptional lecturer, father, supervisor and mentor would give.

"Unoziva Paidamoyo, kana uchitaura unofanira kushandisa rurimi rumwe chete," Uncle said.

He was referring to the broadcast where I was mixing languages. This is not the only time Mr Banga made an impact on my life.

On another day when we were coming from a rural reporting trip, I was down and hungry. He lightened up the journey with his jokes, and later on bought food for everyone who was there. What a father Mr Banga was?

On Wednesday, a day before died, he said: "You are always the last group to leave this department, keep on working hard, you will make it in life."

Mr Banga, I promise I will keep on working hard. I wish I could turn back the hands of time.

Paidamoyo Bore.

***

On Friday the November 12, I left home early because I had made an appointment to see Mr Banga who had promised (the previous day) to help me with my broadcast project.

On arrival at Harare Polytechnic, I was greeted with the sad news that Uncle, as we affectionately called him, was no more.

For the past three years that I had known Mr Peter Banga, I found in him a lecturer who had a rare microphone personality; a father, a good listener and a disability activist.

Each time he said the words, "UNOZIVA. . ." everyone knew that the lecture for life skills had begun. And when he said: "Uyu haasi wekutambanaye", we all knew that the person would have done an excellent assignment.

You taught us life lessons that we will never forget. You made us understand radio. You made us believe in our potential.

You made us see life differently. From the interactions we had, I became fond of radio and will forever remember where the inspiration came from.

You were a natural leader. Your office was always free and all students felt free to seek counsel about challenges related to their studies and even personal problems.

Your good deeds will forever be remembered.

Fare thee well Mr Banga

Valeria Mhandu.

***

Mr Peter Banga used to tell us that broadcasting, to him, was more than a profession. He would talk about his broadcasting journey for hours and his stint at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, where he started his career.

With a beaming smile that could light up the whole classroom, Uncle, as he was affectionately known, would talk about the power of radio.

His love for his work was unparalleled. He was a humble and dedicated lecturer, who will be remembered for his jokes and unique approach to teaching. He would challenge us to brand ourselves. To him, a journalism student was supposed to have a unique style.

Apart from lecturing, Mr Banga's enduring popularity largely resulted from his fatherly role. He would talk to students about their studies and personal problems.

To us, he was not just a lecturer, but a father, a friend, and a motivational speaker. He taught us radio journalism. He taught us broadcasting. He taught us life.

His death has robbed us of a veteran broadcaster who had so much influence in our studies.

As the Harare Polytechnic National Diploma in Broadcasting class of 2021, we say, "Uncle, you are gone, but we will continue to draw life lessons from, and find meaning in the life lessons you taught us. You were a gem that comes once in every lifetime. Your broadcast was too perfect. You were unique in your own way. As the Nigerians say, "there are many stars in the sky, but they can never outshine the moon."

We say, "There are many broadcasters in the country, but they cannot outclass your style and art of broadcasting. Radio will never be the same without your voice.

May all the good that you stood for continue to inspire all the students as they pursue their studies!

May your soul rest in eternal peace.

Nobert Basvi.

***

Dear Uncle Peter Banga

You saw the best in us and strived by all means to bring it out. When I heard the message that you had passed on, I was heartbroken. The last time I saw you, you were on your way home from work, and I had hoped to see you the following morning as usual.

For the past three years, you were a father, a mentor and an inspiration to many.

I remember your words: "Alice, unoziva hwawaita ndiwo hunonzi humbwa," following my World Radio Day 2019 presentation. Those words, and the conversation after, changed my life. Today, I speak confidently in public.

Go well, Uncle!

Alice Mudzingwa

***

Uncle Peter Banga, I will always remember how you transformed my life. At one point, I almost quit journalism, but you encouraged me to soldier on. After you spoke to me, I had a change of heart and continued with my studies.

To me, you were a father. I had hoped you would be here to help me finish my broadcast project.

Rest in peace.

Stephanie Kadzirange.

***

It was so devastating to hear on Friday morning that Mr Peter Banga the Head of the Department of Mass Communication at Harare Polytechnic, my former ZBC workmate, fellow Broadcast Journalism trainer for many years had died.

My last WhatsApp chat with Peter was on November 7, 2021 at 1722hrs responding to my message of two days earlier. I was sharing with him a new opportunity about a US Journalism mentorship programme which could benefit his students.

On Thursday he reportedly presented a paper on disability and the media at the University of Zimbabwe.

In the ZBC News Department, Peter, a graduate of Political Science, Public Administration and Political Communication from the University of Zimbabwe, will be remembered for producing and presenting Newsbeat on Radio 3 (Power FM) and Radio Newsreel and The World This Week on Radio One (Classic 263) with the likes of Robson Mhandu, Eshila Kanyisai Maravanyika, Maria Pangidzwa (nee Gazis) and the late Carol Gombakomba.

He featured quite frequently with another radio broadcaster-cum-trainer and his neighbour, Petros Masakara on the then department's television programme "Insight" done along the lines of "The Nation", whose 1980s pioneer presenter was the late Godfrey Majonga, produced by Mabel Mundondo (Ikpo), among others, and whose signature tune was "PaChimoio. . . paNyadzonia kani" (pakadewukira ropa rakawanda) by the late musician, Flavian Nyati.

Peter Banga worked hard to highlight the plight of people with disabilities like him through his regular reports and feature stories in local and international media, including VOA Studio 7 in Washington DC, where he was a freelance reporter.

My most sincere condolences to the Banga family, Harare Polytechnic Principal Dr Tafadzwa Mudondo, staff and Peter's closest long time journalism training colleagues in the Mass Communication department, Terrence Antonio, Admire Masuku as well as Dr Wellington Gadzikwa, who moved to the University of Zimbabwe and Alexander Rusero, now with Africa University.

I, at the invitation of Peter and staff, have only been a guest lecturer, mentor and ZIMDEF examinations assessor for mass communication broadcasting courses. Of course not forgetting many Journalism and Mass Communication students who passed through Peter Banga, affectionately known as Uncle.

John Masuku, former ZBC broadcaster and media trainer.

Uncle Peter Banga, I think you forgot to sign out.

You were an Uncle who made everyone else an Uncle,

Not signing out is the last thing we expected of you.

That is also the last thing we could forgive you for.

Or perhaps you aspired to be one of those legendary uncles?

Whatever the case,

Why Uncle?

Why depart without signing out?

Under the shadow of darkness, for that matter?

When I left the Mass Communication department

I left in broad daylight.

We said goodbye to each other.

Is it too much to have expected the same, uncle?

Or is that why, out of all your quotable quotes

You never had one on fairness

Whatever the case, Uncle,

Was this deliberate?

Are you even serious?

Yes, I need to ask Uncle

Maybe you have forgotten, let me refresh your memory:

You always said,

"Uncle, people are not as serious as you think."

Which is which here, Uncle?

Whatever the case, serious or not serious,

Another query:

Were you done living a life here on earth, Uncle?

I know you loved to live a life.

If you care to remember, it's you who always said:

"Uncle, you need to live a life."

Or is this the new way to live a life?

Or have you chosen to live elsewhere?

Anyway, whatever the case,

I thank you for being a great teacher,

A great mentor, a kind-hearted fatherly figure

For your kindness, persistence, patience, and positivity.

I will be kind and patient, but not forgiving.

I will sign out for you.

Your name was Peter Banga.

"It's bye for now."

Danford Zirugo, former Mass Commutation lecturer.

***

Devastated to learn of the passing on of Peter Banga. A practical man on all fronts. Despite the context, Banga had an open-door policy to engagements with all regardless of colour, creed or class. It was always a pleasure working with him as a journalist; a host for many American media and journalism experts; a judge in media contests and an academic activist driven to see the best of his students in the media. I join others in celebrating his life.

Sizani Weza

Media Specialist

United States Embassy

Harare.

***

It still pains me to go through the process of writing something in his memory, something I never did when he was still here. I wish I could have let him know the impact he had on my life. Mr Banga was the first person to tell me I had the voice for radio, something I myself had never known.

Even after he told me, it took some time for me to believe it. But through his constant encouragement, I started to believe I had the potential to become a good broadcaster. I know this is a story familiar to most, if not all, of his students.

He was always ready to rekindle any dying zeal.

I could tell a lot of stories about how his words lifted me up when I was about to give up, but that would fill up a whole book, if not more than one.

Uncle Banga taught us the art of broadcasting, and made everyone he came across fall in love with it. He did this with unbelievable simplicity.

He may be gone physically, but he will live forever in our hearts.

Rest in peace, Uncle Banga.

Rebecca Kwerengwe

Broadcast student.

***

Mr Banga was a mentor, friend and brother to me personally and to thousands of women mothering children with disabilities. He was dedicated to fighting for inclusion, access, and equality for all people with disabilities.

He had good social skills and could relate to everyone. Mr Banga was also a good listener and was immovable in what he believed. He was also a voice for the voiceless when it came to disability issues, sensitizing and raising awareness.

Despite being soft-spoken, humble and full of love, he would roar when advocating for disability rights on radio.

Go well advocate, mentor and friend!

Lucia Mambure

Fellow lecturer at Harare Polytechnic.

***

Life is short. When news filtered in on Friday morning that veteran broadcaster, media mentor and disability advocate Peter Banga was no more, not only was I shocked by the suddenness of the news, but I was also hit by the thought of how brief our existence is.

I was also reminded of the words of the late English playwright, William Shakespeare, who said in "Macbeth": "Out, out brief candle! Life's but a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and is heard no more. . ."

Indeed, the Grim Reaper has taken away this man when we least expected.

I first met Peter Banga at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation's Pockets Hill studios in Highlands, Harare in November 1992 as a young aspiring broadcaster.

He was one of the senior sub-editors on the radio news in English desk. This was at a time when broadcasting was a big deal, mind you, there was only one broadcaster, ZBC. Those were the days when radio and television presenters were real celebrities, and inspired many youngsters to want to pursue the profession.

Names like Joseph Madhimba, Colin Harvey, Temba Hove, Lovemore Banda, Wynne Mukotekwa (Musabayana), Dorcas Munyoro (Chibanda) Noreen Welch, among others, come to mind when talking about English language news presenters on television.

On the National Languages desk there were many others - the late Sithokozile Mpala, Alice Mutema, Marilyn Mhambi, Senzo Mpofu, Sihle Nyathi, Bongani Konke, Violet Temba, Jestina Mukoko, Godden Gondo and Isaiah Mutemachani.

But there were also men and women who worked behind the scenes, producing the news for radio.

That was where I met Peter Banga at first.

I was engaged as a sub-editor, and our duty was to edit copy from various sources, including local news agencies like Ziana and the Zimbabwe Information Service as well as from our reporters and foreign news wires like Xinhua, Agence France Presse, and Reuters.

We would also compile radio news bulletins which were presented by the likes of Kelvin Sifelani, Noreen Welch, Jane Esau, Temba Hove, Lydia Mavengere, Grace Tsvakanyi and Nanette Silukhuni, among others. Lydia, Nanette and Grace were also my sub-editor colleagues. Peter excelled at his work, and he and other seniors taught us the ropes. His copy was always precise and to the point. We worked like one big happy family back then.

There were also some interesting characters on the desk, and everyone called each other "Uncle" regardless of whether one was younger or older than those he was addressing as such. Some of our seniors were former freedom fighters--the likes of my late friend, Skeva File - with whom I shared a number of interests, including music and literature, Charles Chaza, Dice Muvavarirwa and Freeman Sigauke.

We also had Jonathan Hunzvi, Nesbert Mvere, whom we called "Prof", Matthew Chibanda and Richmond Mawarire.

We worked three shifts, each one with a senior sub-editor, the idea being to balance the shifts, so that new sub-editors would learn from the seniors in each group as all of them had different styles of writing. Not only did Peter work on the radio news in English desk, but he also produced and presented radio news actualities - what we referred to as Newsbeat.

It was a 30-minute programme with local, regional and international news and was presented by two or three anchors. When Peter invited me to join the actualities team they were three: himself, Robson Mhandu and the late Carol Gombakomba. Shortly afterwards, he invited me to join his team on television, presenting a current affairs programme called "Insight."

The man believed in giving others a chance, and I was one of the beneficiaries of his benevolence. For that, I will forever be grateful. He was a man who got along with everyone--both young and old, and took his time to understand and help others. Never did he look down upon anyone.

But this was not to say he was a docile character because he spoke his mind and had strong views on various subjects.

After leaving ZBC in the 2000s, he joined the Harare Polytechnic as a lecturer in Mass Communication and Journalism and rose through the ranks to become the Head of Department.

Recently, he had started lecturing radio and television, political communication, media law and ethics, media communication policies and marketing at the University of Zimbabwe.

We were in constant touch and he would send me a WhatsApp message to ask for a number of some contact in Government or business he would be intending to interview. Apart from lecturing, Peter was also a freelance reporter in his own right, and would correspond for international media outlets.

Twice, he invited me to be a guest lecturer at Harare Polytechnic, where I would share my experiences in the media with his students and take some questions from them.

Last year and part of this year, he asked his students at the UZ to get in touch with me to assist them with some of their research, which I did. It was a small favour for a great friend and I gladly obliged.

Peter was also some kind of philosopher, and liked commenting about life to whoever would give him a listening ear.

He used to live in the neighbourhood before relocating to Sunningdale to develop his sister's residential stand. He still has a house in Glen View 7.

I remember him many years ago when he visited me at home, saying, "Uncle, we need to work hard. It will determine the food we eat, the clothes we wear, and the cars we drive and so on. . . "

This made sense, and reminded me of our late mentor, the great Naison Neganje who used to say, "If you look after your job, it will also look after you."

When I started presenting the news on radio it was Mr Neganje who also advised me against letting success get to my head by saying, "Don't listen to your pub friends for feedback.

"To them your being on air alone is a big achievement."

This tribute would be incomplete without demonstrating the human nature of the brother called Peter Banga.

When my mother passed away in February this year, Peter sent me a message of condolences which read, "Hello Ishmael. I am sorry to hear about your mother."

When I replied, "Thanks. I appreciate the support. We did not expect the old lady to leave us. She had been healthy and strong," he replied, "There are things in life we can't control. When I look back at the very long time I had with my mother, I am eternally grateful.

"Others never saw theirs, while others were too young when their mothers departed. You had all the time in the world to spoil her!"

That hit home.

Farewell Peter Banga. May Jehovah, the God of all comfort, give your wife, Menia, and the children, strength during this difficult time! (2 Corinthians 1: 3, 4).

Ishmael Ndlovu

ZTN producer

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Education Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

***

Mr Peter Banga was dedicated to his work. He would make sure every student did their best. He loved students like his own biological children.

I remember last year when we had a tour to Star FM, Capitalk 100.4 and ZiFM. We were six on that day. On our way from Capitalk, everyone was hungry as we had spent half the day busy.

He approached us and said, with his gentle voice, "Gentlemen. What are we having for lunch?" One of us replied: "Sir, tirikuda kudya maputi and freezits."

He laughed and said it was not the perfect meal for lunch. At that moment, he said; "Let us find somewhere to buy food."

He drove to a supermarket in Chisipite and bought us all lunch. We ate and laughed at the jokes he cracked.

Now on this painful day, the person who could put smiles on our faces is gone. We have lost a father, guardian, and mentor.

We will miss and always remember you, Mr Banga and all the happy moments we shared.

May your soul rest in peace.

Tapiwa A Mufukwa.

***

On November 12, 2021, Peter Banga, Head of Harare Polytechnic department of Mass Communication, died peacefully in his sleep.

Many from the 1980s remember his airy yet firm voice beaming from the Radio One and Three newsreels. These radio station have transitioned and carried on the legacy left by great broadcasters like him.

Banga was a household presenter on ZBC TV, formerly ZTV, where he rarely left the current affairs and news desks. The veteran broadcaster would join Harare Polytechnic in 2005 after leaving ZBC where he served a record 16 years.

He became Head of Department in 2009, replacing the current Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Communications director, Justin Manyawu.

With such a rich media history, colleagues have nothing but praise for his career.

Petros Masakara, his former workmate at ZBC, has many memories.

"I have known Peter for over 30 years," Masakara says. "I worked with him at ZBC. Many will remember him with a sense of nostalgia, gratitude, and appreciation."

Banga, or Uncle, as he was affectionately known, was a down-to-earth and tolerant figure.

Masakara describes Banga as an embodiment of love and kindness.

"I remember him saying to me the other day, "Wafawanaka, even if people are not on air, they should avoid offensive language," he says.

Despite his brisk, sharp, and in-the-moment correction, Banga understood the value of motivation. He would always use this to get the best out of trainee journalists during his lecturing career.

"Do not worry, uncle. Give me students considered the worst and I will work with them," he would tell fellow lecturers in the Mass Communication department.

Mr Banga was a meticulous lecturer.

Masakara says, "My observation was that he (Banga) thoroughly marked tests and exams, making very useful comments to guide students. He emphasized that students' essays should not be mere intellectual gymnastics, but meaningful and pregnant with substance."

The veteran lecturer also had a soft spot for people with disabilities. He had rich social capital, enabling him to convey issues affecting people with disabilities to authorities.

A day before he died, he had presented at a conference at the University of Zimbabwe on the exclusion of people with disabilities in journalism training and practice.

Canada-based independent filmmaker, Joseph Madziba, who worked with Peter between 1981 and 1996 at ZBC, has fine memories of their time at ZBC.

"He was a fine gentleman who commanded respect from his colleagues," Madziba says.

Dorcas Chibanda, a former newscaster, also worked with Peter Banga between 1980 and 2002. She worked on the radio news desk as a sub-editor and presenter for radio and television news at eight.

Chibanda says while Banga was a very quiet man, a man of a few words, "he was dedicated."

Chibanda is now based in London, working as an interpreter for different law firms, detention centres, and various law chambers.

Former ZBC Head of News, Douglas Justice Dhliwayo, describes Banga as one of the best journalists in Zimbabwe.

Peter was a host on one of Dhliwayo's current affairs programmes, the Economic Forum. The programme is broadcast on ZBC TV every Tuesday.

Apart from that, he was part of the Information Media Panel of Inquiry (IMPI), a government commission into journalism standards in the country.

"Peter was one of the commissioners and became the presenter of the economic forum on IMPI related issues," Dhliwayo says. "He would invite me to Harare Poly, so that I share my media expertise with his journalism students. May his soul rest in peace!"

Peter is survived by his wife and three children.

One of his daughters, Chipo, seeks to keep his father's legacy alive. She is a film and television student at the University of Zimbabwe, and has been mentored by her father.

Nathan Leander Guma.

***

Mkoma: Nhaka Yakanaka

Hekanhi waro Hungwe muzukuru Peter Banga,

Zvino rako wafuka,

Wasakura ukazunza

Hazvineyi waenda usina kuoneka.

Ndiko kuita kweMusiki, hatirambe daidzo,

Tatenda, Chipo naMakanaka,

Jana rave renyu mukuchengeta amai.