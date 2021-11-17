Somalia: Int'l Partners Laud Completion of Somalia's Upper House Polls, Urges FMs to Conclude House of the People Elections Before the End of 2021

16 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The international partners on Monday welcomed the conclusion of the Upper House elections and urged Somali leaders to speed up the electoral process.

The partners including the African Union, the European Union and the United Nations among other Western countries expressed deep concern about the delayed election.

"We continue to call for timely, inclusive and credible elections that maintain the integrity of the electoral process," the partners said in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu.

"We note that sufficient funds are already available, including from international partners, to complete a significant portion of the House of the People elections," the statement added.

On Wednesday, 13th October 2021 Somalia concluded the three months long-delayed Upper House elections.

The country is scheduled to kick off Lower House elections this week according to Federal Electoral Implementation Team (FEIT).

Nearly 30,000 clan delegates are assigned to choose the 275 MPs for the lower house and once elected and sworn in, both houses of parliament then vote for the next president.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X