Somalia: Federal Govt Dismisses Reports of Meeting Ahlu Sunna Leaders

16 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The federal government has dispelled reports that the Prime Minister has visited Dhusamareb town in central Somalia to hold talks with Ahlu Sunna Waljama'a leaders.

In an interview with state media, the deputy information minister, Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala, said the premier will be meetings with Galmudug leaders and various segments of the society to discuss elections, peace-building and the development of social services.

The deputy minister said Roble's plan to go to Dhusamareb was to discuss with Galmudug officials the speedy parliamentary elections and that the PM will also visit other regional states in the coming days.

He warned that those seeking to politicize the prime minister's visit and warned the public on the reports.

There have been reports circulating online that the prime minister was to hold talks with Ahlu Sunna during his stay in Dhusamareeb town in Galmudug.

