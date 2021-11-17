Gambia: SIS DG Preach Peace, Calls for Cohesion And Tolerance

Ousman Sowe, the director general of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) has called for the maintenance of peace and stability in the country and called for cohesion and tolerance as he held radio talk shows at Home Digital FM commonly known as Membekering Radio and five other FM stations across the country as part of activities marking the national security tour.

The SIS DG is currently on a nationwide tour meant to interface with local authorities and the public since they are regarded as critical partners in the maintenance of peace and security in the country. The tour also avails him the opportunity to assess the security situation as the country gears up to the December elections.

According to him, since coming into office as the SIS DG in 2017, the SIS has undergone a series of reforms and key among them is not only cutting on the excesses "but instead cutting them off and this is justified by the agency not arresting or detaining anybody since 2017."

"The service has focused on its mandate which is information collection and that has made the service busier than ever before. Also the service has realised that since security is everybody's business, there's a need to come and interact with the public as the SIS is a service of the Gambian people."

"The service's outreach to the people have yielded positive dividends as it was confirmed by the people of Kerr Pateh and Yerobawol that since the opening of posts in their respective villages which are accommodating other sister security services, they have realised a boost in their economy and they feel more secure in their daily dealings."

Sowe further added: "The service has also intervened in the provision of potable drinking water in the two communities which is appreciated by the inhabitants."

On the up-coming election, DG Sowe posited that elections are a national security matter and the event needs to be managed by every Gambian. He advised for restraint, cohesion and tolerance before, during and after elections since elections come and go but The Gambia will always remain.

"From the service's general observations, the existing situation remains calm and all indications are that the elections will be conducted in a peaceful environment but also that the service is well prepared for any emerging situation."

He advised all political leaders, local authorities, opinion shapers and journalists to preach the message of peace and security to their many followers.

For his part, Lamin Jadama, director of Reforms, Reorientation and Legal Affairs, said the Service has undergone series of reforms since the appointment of DG Sowe in 2017, adding that these reforms processes were first conceived by President Barrow when he appointed a Technical Working Group to assess the security situation of the country.

This assessment, he added brought about the first ever National Security Policy which also gave birth to the National Security Strategy and the Security Sector Reform Strategy. Some of the reform processes that the Service has undertaken he stressed, include the formulation of the recruitment and training policies amongst others.

DG Sowe and the team also held radio talk shows at Bwiam Community Radio, Brikamaba and Jarra Soma Radio stations with the objectives of preaching peace among others.