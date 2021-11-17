Ghana: Annor Walker Tips Abbey Quaye for Season's 'Goal King' Award

Accra Great Olympics Head Coach, Annor Walker, has tipped striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye to claim the goal-king accolade after his goal guaranteed Olympics a 1-0 win over Legon Cities in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) match week three clash.

Abbey's effort to connect Philip Sackey's lethal cross in the 20th minute handed the goal-poacher his fourth goal in three games after he blazed a hat-trick against Accra Lions on match week two.

His scintillating form has drawn praise from Walker.

"Maxwell has been working very hard alongside the other strikers, but you sense that his motivation and drive is different this season.

"I believe the departure of his brother Samuel Ashie Quaye has spurred his motivation to achieve more this season to join Samuel on his adventure abroad "

He said despite Abbey's fine start to the season, he was yet to hit his peak and indicated that he will receive all the support from the team to win the goal-king accolade.

"I always want to make stars and with what I have seen from Maxwell, he is capable of hitting his mark this season and he will get all the support he needs to achieve that."

Coach Annor Walker also expressed satisfaction with the win, labeling it as a difficult one.

The win lifted Olympics to third place on the league standings, chalking seven points after three games.

Cities were consigned to their first loss and a drop to eight on the league log, leaving Assistant Coach, Bashiru Abdul Rahim, who was in charge, following Head coach Maxwell Konadu's involvement with the Black Stars over the weekend, reeling from his side's poor conversion rate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Coach Walker admitted that this was a much-improved Legon Cities side that gave his side a good run especially in the second half but fell short in taking their chances.

He said the performance by the home side and the number of away wins recorded so far in the season was a testament to the competitiveness that would define this season's race.

Coach Walker conceded that playing against his former assistant, Bashiru Abdul Rahim, who crossed carpet to take the same role at Cities before the start of the season was tough.

"Coach Bashiru knows me, just last season he was my assistant;, he knows my philosophical and tactical approach, he knows how I talk to my boys and how I manage my boys and my tactics when the game is on and this made it difficult but thankfully we won."

Despite the slim victory, Coach Walker was pleased with the showing from his side and their undefeated start to the season, a sign that they were on course with their league ambition of a top-four finish.

Cities Coach, Bashiru, rued the opportunities wasted by his side in the second half when they found their footing in the game, adding that his hit-man, Jonah Attuquaye, had a bad game.

He questioned the decision by referee, Imoro Osman, to allow the goal stand as he deemed it an offside.