Egypt: Military Production Minister Inspects Egypt, UAE Pavilions At Expo 2020 Dubai

Minister of Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsy has inspected the Egyptian and UAE pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Morsy visited both pavilions Tuesday on the sidelines of another event currently taking place in the UAE as well - Dubai Airshow 2021 - and listened to explanations by the exhibitors.

Morsy was pleased with the Egyptian pavilion, which, he said, reflects the ancient Egyptian civilization and, at the same time, tells of great progress achieved in the country over the past years.

He also spoke highly of the UAE pavilion, which presents a comprehensive idea about the UAE culture.

Morsy's visits to Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai Airshow 2021 are meant to affirm deep cooperation between the two Arab countries, said spokesman for the Ministry of Military Production Mohamed Eid Bakr.