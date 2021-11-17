Egypt: Chief of Staff Attends "Besheer 22" Command Project

Chief of Staff Osama Askar attended Tuesday the major phase of a two-level external command project, "Besheer 22", carried out by a formation of the Second Field Army.

The commander of the Second Field Army underscored support by the General Command of the Armed Forces for all units and formations so that they could perform missions with big efficiency.

The major phase has started, the commander said, noting that it includes preparations for a battle with focus on report reviews.

Askar engaged in discussions with the military leaders and soldiers to make sure they fully understand their missions.

Askar conveyed President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's and Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki's best regards to them all.

He was pleased with the level of performance and high spirit of the troops participating in the project, and urged them to keep up the distinguished level of performance and combat efficiency.