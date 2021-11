Tunis/Tunisia — One more death due to COVID19 was recorded in the governorate of Beja, bringing the toll to 670 since the outbreak of the pandemic. During the period from November 7 to 15, 2021, the region reported 11 more infections, bringing the caseload to 19,440, according to the latest figures of the local health directorate in Beja.

According to the same source, 8 COVID19 patients are still being treated in the various hospitals of the governorate.