Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 28 Thousand Persons Vaccinated On Nov. 15

16 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 4,796,143 people have been fully vaccinated until November 15, including 3,763,781 who got two doses and 1,032,362 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or they had previously contracted the virus, said the Health Ministry on Monday evening.

9,896,676 vaccine doses have been administered until this date, including 5,844,560 first shot, 3,763,781 booster and 272,326 third dose and 16,009 travel shot.

28,312 jabs were given on November 15 (11,134 first shot, 7,730 booster, 9,167 third dose and 281 travel shot)

The overall number of people who have so far registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn hit 6,896,607.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X