Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 28 Thousand Persons Vaccinated On Nov. 15

Tunis/Tunisia — 4,796,143 people have been fully vaccinated until November 15, including 3,763,781 who got two doses and 1,032,362 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or they had previously contracted the virus, said the Health Ministry on Monday evening.

9,896,676 vaccine doses have been administered until this date, including 5,844,560 first shot, 3,763,781 booster and 272,326 third dose and 16,009 travel shot.

28,312 jabs were given on November 15 (11,134 first shot, 7,730 booster, 9,167 third dose and 281 travel shot)

The overall number of people who have so far registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn hit 6,896,607.