Cameroon: World War I Fallen Soldiers - British Remembrance Day Marked in Limbe

British, French, German and Cameroon officials met at the Botanical Gardens Memorial Graves on November 14, 2021 to rekindle a tradition installed by King George Five in 1919.

The British Diplomatic mission to Cameroon and the Cameroon Government officials have jointly marked this year's memorial of British fallen soldiers in the line of duty during the First World War on the side of Britain. The yearly memorial was conducted at the Limbe Botanical Gardens War Remembrance Graves on 14 November, 2021. On hand to officiate at the ceremony were the British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Dr. Christian Dennys-McClure and the UK Senior Military Advisor, Lt. Col. Billy Perham, for the British government.

The Cameroon government delegation was led by the Minister Delegate to the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence in charge of Ex-Service men, Koumpa Issa, the Governor of the South West Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai, other senior civil and military personnel. They were also joined by representatives from the French and German Embassies in Cameroon.

In a deep-breathed speech, the British High Commissioner noted, "We gather here today to remember those that fought long ago, those that died and those that are still missing," He went on to state that, particularly, they were in Limbe to remember the armed forces and their families from Britain, from the Commonwealth and from the rest of the world. "These people helped us in our difficult moments of need and are still doing so as we strive for peace and freedom", Dr. Christian noted. The British Diplomat reminded that the commemorations were taking place in Limbe, a place in the South West Region that has been plagued by conflict for quite a while now. He expressed the wish that the conflicts in the North West, South West and Far North Regions should come to an end because war was humanly and materially costly and wasteful.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Conflict Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Whilst we look forward to a time when the conflicts in Cameroon have ended, we need to recognise that peace can be just as hard as war...As we reflect on the past, let us resolve to make our present and future more peaceful," Dr Christian concluded.

The commemoration was marked by prayers led by Bishop Dibo Thomas Elangue of the Anglican Church in Cameroon. Rev. Bikom Divine of the Anglican congregation in Buea, Rev. Richard Ashu Egbe from Tiko, Rev. Father Patrick Malange from the Catholic Parish Muea and Imam ISSA Kouotou from the Central Mosque in Limbe jointly implore God for peace and harmony to take precedence over these costly and destructive wars.

The British, French, and German Diplomats alongside the Cameroon authorities took turns to lay wreaths by the Memorial Graves in honour of all fallen soldiers.