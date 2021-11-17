Cameroon: 'There Is No Positive Feeling That COP26 Was a Game Changer'

interview

Bessike Balinga Michael, Expert in Environment, current team leader for Combatting Wildlife Crime, Biodiversity and Low Emissions Development in Ghana.

The COP26 Summit has ended in Glasgow, after about two weeks of brainstorming with several calls for action and not speeches, do you think COP26 has been different from others?

I would say COP26 that just ended in Glasgow was an opportunity to move beyond discussions and demonstrate real intent to tackle the climate crisis. It was also marked by the submission to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), of revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), containing detailed policy actions and strategies required to lower greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen resilience of communities and ecosystems if implemented. But implementation of NDCs require financial support. From a financial perspective, the major "action area" where African leaders expected change was to see developed countries make good on their 2009 pledge to provide developing countries with $100 billion per year by 2020.

In that sense and compared to COP25, COP26 saw some positive signals with the return of the USA, as a major investor in global Climate mitigation and adaptation; Japan promising an extra $2 billion annually to move current levels of climate investment towards the $100 billion annual target within the next decade; or the creation of a "Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero" made up of the world's largest banks and asset managers who pledged to work towards meeting net-zero goals by 2050. Finally, there has been a pledge to double funding for adaptation to climate change.

While these are positive signals for climate change funding, the problem is that much of the $100 billion figure will actually be loans. This is not what was initially envisaged and actually means that the developing countries who are the lowest emitters at about 5%, would actually be paying at least in part for negative climate impacts of more developed nations. Similarly, the money from the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero is welcome, but much of this money will actually be invested in a range of other sectors that are not necessarily linked to Climate Change. Also, the lack of inclusion of a finance facility for "loss and damage" as well as the fact that leaders of important emitters like China (11%), Russia, Brazil or Turkey did not see fit to attend COP26, are pointers to the possibility that although the figures pledged have risen during COP26, the actual amounts that are likely to be engaged towards the 2009 pledge might not change significantly.

Like many previous COPs, there is no feeling of having achieved a breakthrough, and for many participants and observers, there is no positive feeling that COP26 was a game changer that has moved us from rhetoric to action.

Why has the lofty rhetoric of world leaders not been followed by concrete action?

The climate negotiations that we observe during COPs are a political as well as scientific process. No politician will make a commitment that will disfavour his country or cost him victory at the next elections and commitments need to be built on evidence. Climate science is a process that takes time to generate the necessary data and interpretation from climatic models and real time observations. Scientists do not always agree on the data and conclusions. This is one reason why the rhetoric exists to show political will to find solutions, but the details based on concrete evidence of how these solutions should be implemented are often lacking at the level of the COP negotiations.

Again, some of the sources of national revenue are from activities that are not supportive of climate actions. The case of China pushing back on the suggestion of not funding coal development for energy, etc. At the same time, whatever funds are available to world leaders, must be spent within the confines of their national as well as global interests. If the European Union or China for instance, made pledges that they intended to keep, they might renege on them or reduce the actual disbursements once faced with unforeseen events such as the covid-19 pandemic which was not factored in when making those commitments.

For most developed countries, investing in saving their own populations from death became a priority, and saving their own economies from covid-19 shock was the next highest priority on their agenda over the last year. Now that these are gradually being dealt with, and that the link between deforestation and zoonotic disease spread is recognised, we may expect to see greater engagement in meeting pledges made by world leaders.

Africa seems to be one of the main losers as most of the pledges made for the continent have not been respected, is it not time for African countries to take ownership of protecting their own ecosystems?

Africa is very hard hit by floods, by sea level rise, and desertification. Such extreme results of climate change are referred to as "loss and damage" because they can no longer be prevented, and it is very costly to adapt to them. Unfortunately, this is one of the issues that was side-lined at COP26, and which is a critical need for those countries already being negatively impacted by climate change. Africa also faces climate related issues such as coastal and watershed erosion, landslides, biodiversity loss, loss of soil fertility and agricultural productivity. These are climate related disasters that can and must be addressed in the short term through activities aimed at helping affected communities cope with the disasters.

That is where the money from pledges would be most useful. In the absence of this however, African countries need to understand that protecting our ecosystems has a global benefit for the entire world, but it is also of direct benefit to our communities, and therefore in our best interests to do so whether the developed countries respect their pledges or not. In the absence of specific climate funding for mitigation and for adaptation from the developed world, we need to look into our own resources to address climate change and its impacts in Africa. Our own sources of funds, our own science, our indigenous knowledge systems and above all ensure that these existing but limited resources are managed with great efficiency. This implies involvement of all stakeholders, and elimination of corruption which often plagues initiatives in Africa.

Now that most countries are reluctant to fully commit themselves, is there need for an international legal framework that would oblige countries to respect their pledges or engagements?

While it is true, Africa must develop and implement its own strategies, this does not mean, we should abandon the global process, and especially, the need for the biggest contributors to pollution and global warming over history to honour their pledges. They must be made to pay even if this will take time. It is therefore critical to have a legal framework that forces them to respect their pledges, and for this, Africa must speak with one voice. Having said that, the UNCCC COPs are supposed to do just that, but how do you impose on sovereign and militarily as well as economically mighty states such as the US, China, Japan, India to do so? For now, the only pathway available is negotiation and persistence. It took a long time for them to agree on the need to compensate developing countries, but it happened eventually.

Finally, beyond the question of finance, COP26 saw progress in other areas such as 190 countries, banks, and organisations agreeing to phase out coal power and end support for new coal power plants. We should see these as the silver lining that gives us hope for the future.