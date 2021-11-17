Cameroon: The Dreaded Ivorian Team

Standing on an advantaged side, the Elephants will be coming into today's game with players like Pépé, Cornet, Bailly, Haller, amongst others.

The Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire will be meeting the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon from an advantaged position. This is given that they are currently leading Group D with 13 points, one ahead of Cameroon. This means that with a draw, the Ivorian team will pick a ticket to the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone.

Côte d'Ivoire have well known European-based and experienced players in the likes of Nicolas Pépé, Maxwell Cornet and Eric Bailly. The team will be led by veteran attacker Max-Alain Gradel of Sivasspor, Turkey. Although, he hasn't scored in his last two days, Ajax Amsterdam's Sébastien Haller remains a threat to the Cameroonian defence as he was the one who scored the winner in the first leg. Serge Aurier will be monitoring the defence with extra concentration. Goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo is equally an asset to the team. He would want to continue to prove his worth by maintaining a clean sheet in today's decisive game.

Another man to watch out for is the French-born coach Patrice Beaumelle, former assistant of Hervé Renard. This fine tactician has a good knowledge of African football and his tactics have kept his side invincible since the kick-off of the world cup qualifiers. This means that Coach Toni Conceição of Cameroon will have to be at the top of his tactical moves, avoiding errors and taking right decisions.

On the other hand, pundits hold that the absence of Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha who requested not be called remains a major setback for Patrice Beaumelle. Even though they were successful in the day five game against Mozambique, sports analysts say having Zaha in the decisive encounter against Cameroon would have been a plus. None-the-less, the Ivorian side is still bracing up in serenity as they prepare to meet Cameroon in the do or die game.