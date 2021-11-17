Sierra Leone: President Bio Attends Funeral Service of Late Col. (Rtd) Dr James Anthony Samba

16 November 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Saint Paul's Quasi Parish, Regent, Freetown, Tuesday 16 November 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has attended the funeral service of late Col. (Rtd) Dr James Anthony Samba, who got his home calling on 10 September 2021, after more than four decades of providing dedicated and exceptional medical services to humanity.

He has served as Commanding Officer, Joint Medical Unit of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, Medical Director at the Ralpha Maternity Hospital Freetown, Medical Director at the Mary Immaculate Maternity Clinic and National Coordinator of the HIV/AIDS programme.

Until his death the Late Col. (Rtd) Dr Samba served as Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Princess Christian Memorial Hospital, PCMH and the King Herman Maternity and Children's Hospital.

In a short homily, Rev. Paul Morana Sandi said Dr Samba died practicing the Catholic faith and providing selfless service to the nation and to his maker, adding that the legacy of the deceased would be forever remembered.

Rev. Paul Morana further noted that Christians should have faith in the resurrection of Christ, saying that the current fact of the Christian faith was that they believed just as Christ died and rose from the dead, the Late Col. (Rtd) Dr James Anthony Samba would rise from the dead in a similar manner and death would be swallowed up in victory.

"As we take leave of you today, Col. (Rtd) Dr James Anthony Samba, go well faithful Christian. May you see with your master face to face. May mother earth be pleased with you," he concluded.

