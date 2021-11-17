West Africa: New NEC Commissioner for West Subscribes to Oath of Office Before Sierra Leone's President Bio

16 November 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 16 November 2021 - New Commissioner of the National Electoral Commission, NEC, for the Western Region has subscribed to the oath of office before His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

On 28 October 2021 Parliament of Sierra Leone approved Madam Zainab Umu Moseray as Electoral Commissioner for the Western Region. According to the Constitution of Sierra Leone the new Commissioner "... shall before assuming the functions of his office take and subscribe before the President the oath as set out in the Third Schedule to this Constitution".

Madam Moseray thanked God Almighty for spearing her life to serve her country, Sierra Leone, saying that she appreciated her appointment by the President to hold such a prestigious office as the Western Region Commissioner for NEC.

"It is indeed an honour to serve in this capacity. I will not take it lightly. With the help of God, I promise to dispense my duties with dignity and excellence, guided by the fear of God and love for my country. Thank you and God bless Sierra Leone," she concluded.

In a brief statement, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio congratulated Madam Moseray on her approval by Parliament as the NEC Commissioner for Western Region, saying that the task ahead was enormous.

He further assured that his government would continue to support the activities of NEC in the exercise of their duties to the nation.

"NEC as an institution is doing a great job for our democracy to survive. Congratulations and I wish you the best in your tenure," he said.

