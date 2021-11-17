Egyptian Products Have Major Chances to Penetrate African Markets

16 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Trade and Industry Nivene Gamea said Tuesday the Egyptian products have great chances to penetrate African markets in light of the high demand on the country's goods due to their affordable prices.

During a tour of Egypt's pavilion at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 in Durban, South Africa, the minister highlighted the agreements binding Egypt with African countries including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The minister said that 41 Egyptian companies exhibit various kinds of Egyptian products the most important of which are engineering, chemical, food and medical industries as well as ready-to-wear clothes, fertilizers, leather, cars and banking and transport services.

