Egypt: 99 Petroleum Contracts Inked in 7 Years At $17bln

16 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said on Tuesday that 99 contracts were signed within the past seven years in the petroleum sector with investments at 17 billion dollars, while 45 projects were carried out to develop oilfields with investments worth 565 billion pounds.

In an infographic, the center said that two new petrochemical projects were carried out in Damietta and Alexandria with investments of 72 billion pounds, adding that seven projects were also implemented to develop refineries with investments of 86 billion pounds.

According to the center, the country's domestic natural gas consumption increased to 47 million tons, while the number of housing units supplied with natural gas rose to 12.3 million in the past seven years.

