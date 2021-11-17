Nigeria: Despite Surge in Banditry, Terror Attacks, Air Chief Says 3,700 Operations Conducted in North-East, North-West

17 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

The Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao, on Tuesday, disclosed that the Air Force has carried out 3,700 counter-terror missions in the North-east and operations against bandits in the North-west.

Between January and now, the Air Force has flown 7,000 hours in over 4,600 sorties in the two regions.

Mr Amao, an Air Marshal, disclosed this during budget defence before the House of Representatives Committee on Air Force.

"From January 2021 till date, the NAF aircraft have flown about 7, 000 hours in over 4, 600 sorties and about 3700 missions in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the northeast and operations against the bandits in the northwest," he said.

Despite the claim of missions by Mr Amao,<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/495259-two-generals-70-others-killed-in-nigeria-last-week-as-insecurity-worsens.html"> last week</a>, 44 persons were killed in the North-west, including a retired air marshal, Muhammad Maisaka.

In the North-east, 19 persons were killed, including a brigadier general,

In the wake of the renewed attacks by terrorists, PREMIUM TIMES had <a target="_blank" href="https://bit.ly/3wUIB">reported</a> that a member of the House, Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno) had questioned the strategy of the military, which he said was too defensive.

The lawmaker from Borno State made the submission during a debate on a motion moved by Haruna Msheila (APC, Borno).

Mr Amao also told the lawmakers that the Air Force has inducted "one MI 171 helicopters from Russia, three GF 17 Thunder aircraft from Pakistan and 12 A 29 super Tucano aircraft from the US."

He said that NAF also deployed 400 troops to provide security before, during and after the recently concluded Anambra elections.

Mr Amao did not present the details of the budget of the force before the lawmakers called for a closed-door session.

The Chairman of the Committee, Shehu Koko (APC, Kebbi), said the House was committed to supporting the leadership of the Air Force in the task to repositioning it.

