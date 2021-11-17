Nigeria: 182 Killed in Road Crashes in Osun in 10 Months

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Osun State Sector Command, on Tuesday, said 182 people died in road crashes in the state between January and October 2021.

The Sector Commander in the state, Corps Commander Paul Okpe, disclosed this in an interview with Daily Trust at his office in Osogbo, the state capital while speaking on the Global Week of Road Traffic Accident Victims Remembrance Day.

He said 269 road crashes were recorded while 754 persons were injured and 1,419 were rescued by the corps.

He said most of the crashes occurred on the Ikire/Gbongan/Ife/Ilesa/Ipetu/Owena road and that most of the crashes involved travellers passing through Osun to different destinations.

"Most of these people that died in the road crashes do not live in Osun State. Some travelling from the North and some travelling from other parts of South-West.

"From what we have observed, some of the drivers travel long hours without resting. And also, some of these road crashes happened in the night and the drivers engaged in road traffic violation," Okpe added.