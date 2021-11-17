Ghana: Hasaacas Ladies in CAF WCL Final

16 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Hasaacas Ladies have secured passage to the finals of the maiden CAF Women's Champions League (WCL) after defeating Moroccan champions AS FAR 2-1 in the semi-finals game played at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, yesterday.

Goals from striker Doris Boaduwaa and tournament leading scorer Evelyn Badu were enough to give the Ghanaians the ticket despite Najat Badri's equalizer before half time.

The Ghanaians dominated Group A, winning two games and drew one to go to before facing the Moroccan champions.

After an early Moroccan dominance, the Hasmal Ladies came out of their blocks and found the opener with seven minutes remaining in the half when Boaduwaa finished off a Perpetual Agyekum cross.

But the Moroccans levelled with four minutes remaining on the clock as Badri finished off a beautiful cross from the right.

Hasaacas restored the lead when Badu headed home a cross from Boaduwaa in the 78th minute to atone for a penalty missed by Perpetual Agyekum.

The team will face the winner of the game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Malabo Kings on Friday in the final.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X