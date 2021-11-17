Ghana: Hasaacas Ladies in CAF WCL Final

Hasaacas Ladies have secured passage to the finals of the maiden CAF Women's Champions League (WCL) after defeating Moroccan champions AS FAR 2-1 in the semi-finals game played at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, yesterday.

Goals from striker Doris Boaduwaa and tournament leading scorer Evelyn Badu were enough to give the Ghanaians the ticket despite Najat Badri's equalizer before half time.

The Ghanaians dominated Group A, winning two games and drew one to go to before facing the Moroccan champions.

After an early Moroccan dominance, the Hasmal Ladies came out of their blocks and found the opener with seven minutes remaining in the half when Boaduwaa finished off a Perpetual Agyekum cross.

But the Moroccans levelled with four minutes remaining on the clock as Badri finished off a beautiful cross from the right.

Hasaacas restored the lead when Badu headed home a cross from Boaduwaa in the 78th minute to atone for a penalty missed by Perpetual Agyekum.

The team will face the winner of the game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Malabo Kings on Friday in the final.