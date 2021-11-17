Ghana: UHAS Holds 6th Congregation ... 6, 086 Students

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) on Friday held its 6thCongregation at the main campus at Sokode-Lokoe, near Ho with a stern warning to the public to remain wary of COVID-19.

"The coronavirus is real and still with us, and so we must wear our masks and also observe all the other safety protocols all the time," said Professor John O. Gyapong, Vice Chancellor of UHAS.

He revealed that between January and October 29, this year, the COVID-19 Centre of UHAS tested more than 22,920 samples from various health institutions in the Volta and Oti regions and recorded 5,015 positive cases.

The centre also provided testing for people intending to travel as well as for medical examinations, employment and other appointments which required COVID-19 negative test results, the Vice Chancellor added.

He said that the results were generally made available within 24-72 hours of collection of samples at the laboratory.

Professor Gyapong maintained that despite the challenges of COVID-19, the academic year of UHAS had been largely successful.

"As a university, we have adapted well and proven to be resilient; our successes far outweigh our challenges.

"And it is obvious that with the relevant infrastructural expansion, UHAS will continue to transform the landscape for training health professionals in the country," he stated.

The guest speaker,Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service said that the government was working seriously towards Universal Health Coverage, as enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goal 3, by 2030.

"We are to work to ensure that all Ghanaians, no matter their location, receive good quality and affordable healthcare," he told the gathering.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye, therefore, urged the new graduates to readily accept posting to anywhere in the country and work with great zeal and patriotism in honour of their call to duty.

Mr Justice Victor Jones Mawulorm Dotse, Chairman of UHAS Council noted that in spite of the challenges UHAS encountered in the 2020-2021 academic year, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and related issues, the university management maintained its focus on handling institutional affairs with commendable results.

That, he said, testified to the fact that UHAS was in good managerial hands.

In all, 6, 086 students took part in the congregation.

They graduated from the Schools of Allied Sciences, Basic and Biomedical Sciences, Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery, Pharmacy, Public Health and Sport and Exercise Medicine.