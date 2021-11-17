Ghana: Ga Mantse to Grace 2021 MTN SWAG Awards

16 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has announced that the Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, would be the Special Guest of Honor for the 46th SWAG Awards Night in Accra.

The announcement was made after the SWAG leadership paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Accra to officially congratulate and invite him to the prestigious SWAG Awards.

The 46th SWAG Awards which is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), will be held under the theme; "Ghana Sports in the post-Covid-19 era; a business approach."

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, also known in private life as Dr. Kelvin Nii Tackie Abia Tarkie, acknowledged the contribution of SWAG in the sports industry and assured the body of his support as the custodian of the land.

SWAG President, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, thanked the Ga King for accepting to grace the awards night and also assured him of SWAG's readiness to support him whenever he calls on them.

The 46th SWAG Awards Night will honor over 30 sportsmen and women as well as individuals who excelled in their area of sporting endeavours and those who contributed in diverse ways in the sports industry in the year under review.

As a novelty, this year's SWAG Awards will also honour the best sports journalist in the country.

