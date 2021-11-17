Ghana: Bagonluri Enskinned Mion Soya Naa

The Paramount Chief of Mion Traditional Area in the Dagbon Kingdom, Mion Lana AbdulaiMahamadu has enskinned the Group Managing Director of KSK Group of Companies, KamalrideenIbnFaridBagonluri, as the Mion Soya Naa, in the Northern Region.

Traditional and other cultural activities of the area were in full display during the coronation at the Mion Palace amid the firing of musketry to signal his acceptance as the Soya Naa.

Chief KamalrideenIbnFaridBagonluri is a royal who is the grandson of the late OlloNaaBagonluri, the first of the Saatignee Section of the Nayiri Gate in the Upper West Region of Ghana.

With his title as Soya Naa, which literally means the custodian of paths, Chief Bagonluri is expected to bring employment opportunities to the youth in the Mion traditional area as well as development.

The Mion Lana has been an advocate for job creation and development since becoming the ruler of the traditional area and the creation of the chieftaincy title Soya Naa came as no surprise.

Speaking to journalists after his enskinment, the Mion Soya Naa I, Chief KamalrideenIbnFaridBagonluri, expressed his joy for the honour and promised to help the Mion Lana AbdulaiMahamadu succeed by creating job opportunities and bringing development to the area.

"Having been the custodian of paths, my main responsibility is to make sure the Mion Lana succeeds in his development agenda and I am ready in my capacity as the Soya Naa to make sure that his developmental agenda that he has for people of Mion and Dagbon as a whole will be achieved," he said.

He said skill development was going to be key to be able to empower the youth to get jobs. He revealed that as a farming area, an avenue would be created to encourage the youth to enter into farming by supporting them with the necessary tools and agricultural best practices to succeed.

The Mion Soya Naa also indicated his preparedness to promote the level of education in the traditional area by supporting schools in computer education, science and mathematics.

"We are witness that in the rural areas, they write the same exams with the people in the city but they don't have the same educational materials and tools to be able to bridge the gap and my intention is to support the education structure within the community so that so they would be able to match the students in the cities," he said.

With respect to the increased rate of the abuse of social media in the Northern Region, Chief Bagonluri assured to partner with other chiefs in the area to stop the canker. He said, most of the people who abused social media are not aware of the danger involved and his outfit would partner with the Chiefs in the Dagbon area to educate them.