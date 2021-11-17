Gambia: Elite Utd Begin Training Camp At Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium

16 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Elite United Football Club yesterday, [Monday] started their training camp at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium, Lower River Region.

The Banjul based-club will play against teams in Jarra-Soma to prepare themselves fit enough ahead of their 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One league opening match with Wallidan.

Elite United, who finished runner-up last season, will scuffle to win their league matches to clutch their first-ever league title.

The Banjul based-club gained promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League in 2019 after finishing second-spot on the country's division league table.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X