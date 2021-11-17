Gambia: Elite Utd Begin Training Camp At Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium

Elite United Football Club yesterday, [Monday] started their training camp at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium, Lower River Region.

The Banjul based-club will play against teams in Jarra-Soma to prepare themselves fit enough ahead of their 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One league opening match with Wallidan.

Elite United, who finished runner-up last season, will scuffle to win their league matches to clutch their first-ever league title.

The Banjul based-club gained promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League in 2019 after finishing second-spot on the country's division league table.