Gambia: IEC Warns Presidential Candidates Against Personal Attacks, Insults, Others

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), has warned that no candidate should involve in personal attacks, criticism or insult fellow candidates.

In a news release, the electoral body states: "Candidates are required to disseminate messages in relation to their own campaign programmes and manifesto."

The IEC said all presidential candidates campaign activities are subject to the IEC's campaign code of ethics and media rules.

"The political parties and candidates have the right to campaign and are provided access to the media (Gambia Radio and Television Services). Each candidate is allocated 10 minutes of political broadcast and twenty minutes of campaign highlights."

IEC noted that messages aired on both public and private media are required to conform to the relevant provision guiding election campaign and said media houses shall not broadcast or publish messages from candidates that may be viewed as inflammatory, defamatory, insult or in contravention to media rules on election campaign.

"Candidates and their supporters are hereby reminded that other than the approved composite campaign programme, no other rally or public meeting related to the ongoing presidential election campaign shall be held without prior approval by the IEC," it further warned.

Petitions against IEC

In a separate press release the Independent Election Commission (IEC) has announced that the electoral commission has received petitions from Dr. Ismaila Cessay of Citizen Alliance and Joseph Henry Gomez, rejected independent candidates.

It could be recalled that shortly after the nomination, the IEC rejected 15 applicants for failing to fulfill all the nomination requirements. However, two from the 15 have filed petitions against the electoral body.

In this regard, The IEC states: "The IEC has instructed its lawyers Kebba Sanyang and Malick H.B. Jallow to litigate the above mentioned petitions at the High Court on its behalf. And will respect and abide by the outcome of the judicial process."

Meanwhile, the Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to conducting free, fair and credible election while it solicits the usual cooperation of all political parties, candidates, supporters, stakeholders and the public.