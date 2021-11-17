Gambia to Clash With Zealand in Int'l Friendly Today

The Gambia senior national team is set to clash with New Zealand in an international friendly match today, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Scorpions will use their international friendly match against New Zealand to prepare themselves physically and mentally for the 2022 African Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges secured qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations after finishing top-spot in Group D of the continent's bi-annual biggest jamboree qualifiers with 10 points in six group matches.

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations is set to begin on 9 January 2022.