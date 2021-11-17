Gambia: Jambur Humiliate Sambujang to Recuperate in KSD Tourney

Jambur on Saturday pummeled Sambuyang 5-0 at the Sanyang football fgield to recover in the 2021-2022 Kombo South District (KSD) football tournament.

The Jambur boys, who lost to Jambanjelly 3-1 in their opening match, needed a victory against Sambuyang to bounce back in Kombo South District biggest football fiesta.

Jambur scored five goals without Sambyang replying to recover in the annual Kombo South District football tournament.

The Jambur boys now grasped 3 points after two group matches.

Berending beat Jambanjelly 1-0 at the Sanyang football field to clinch their first win in the yearly Kombo South District football tournament after their goalless draw with Sambuyang in their opening group match.

Nyofelleh came twice from behind to draw 2-2 with Sifoe at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School football field, while Deya drew 1-1 with Banyaka.