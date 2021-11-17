Gambia: Essa Mbye Faal Urges Supporters to Remain Tolerant

Independent presidential aspirant, Essa Faal has urged his supporters and all those accompanying him in the nationwide tour to remain respectful, disciplined and tolerant.

He called on his supporters that 'even if you are insulted' you must not retaliate in any way since it is part and parcel of political campaigns.

Accompanied by his supporters, Faal, who set off on his nationwide campaign last Thursday, was speaking at meetings in the North Bank Region.

In what is seen as a tense campaign ahead of December 4th presidential elections, Faal is using this campaign to call for a change in a bid to bring about the much-needed development 'we envisage' for the country.

Addressing rallies in the North Bank Region, the international lawyer said he is running for president in The Gambia as the country is at a cross while people continue to suffer the indignities of poverty.

Reacting to opponents who claimed that his convoy comprises a handful of people compared to others, the former TRRC lead counsel stated that they don't need a very big crowd in this campaign.

"We don't need a very big crowd in this campaign. All that we need is the message to be clear and to bring the people together. I'm not in support of the mobilisation of a large number of people just for this; it is a big waste of time and money. What we need is to join hearts and work together as one big people for the betterment of the country."

Faal, the only independent candidate in the election, encouraged his supporters to maintain peace and tranquility ahead of December 4th polls.

He thanked his entourage and supporters for their solidarity and support accorded him and delegation.

He earlier visited communities such as Berending, No Kunda and its neighboring villages, where he was treated to a tumultuous welcome by locals.