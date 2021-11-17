Gambia: NCCE On Second Phase of Nationwide Voter Education

Following intensive civic and voter education sensitizations held in 40 communities across Upper River Region, the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) has resumed its second and third phases of the nationwide civic and voter engagements with planned meetings in Central River, North Bank, Lower River and West Coast Regions, respectively.

The move is in line with its mandate and desire to deliver effective and efficient civic education across the country ahead of the forthcoming December presidential election. This, according to NCCE's officials, would limit voter apathy and ensure a violent-free election.

Similarly, radio programmes and other means are being amplified as part of the campaign to reach out to more communities.

With 20 days to go, hopes are high that their positive message would greatly help in ensuring tolerance and violence free-election.

Last Thursday 11th November 2021, two teams of NCCE officials were dispatched to CRR and NBR to simultaneously engage with communities on mass voter education.

Ansumana Ceesay, Senior Programme Officer at NCCE, outlined the objectives of the sensitisation, saying that December 4th election is not just electing a president, but also a litmus test to The Gambia's nascent democracy.

Therefore, he said, the sensitisation is geared towards promoting citizen political consciousness, culture of political tolerance, peace and security throughout the electoral process as well as increase public awareness about civic and political rights.

"The sensitisation meetings are also aimed at encouraging more public participation in the forthcoming December polls."

He thus urged citizens to be law abiding and promote peace at all times.

Ceesay equally reminded citizens that political campaigns are more that wearing political T-shirts, sitting on vehicle rooftops, clapping and dancing to any kind promise being made by a politician, among other offhand political participations.

Rather, he said political campaigns are very essential as it helps people make informed choices in any competitive free and fair elections.

"As stated in Section 85 to 96 of the Election Act, political campaigns is an organised effort which seeks to provide information about political parties, candidates and their policies and programmes in an attempt to influence the decision of the electorate." he stated.

He therefore encouraged citizens to attend campaign rallies of all the politicians, who come to their areas or endeavor to read and listen to policies and programmes of various political parties.

This, he added, would enable them to make informed choices on the forthcoming December polls.

"In on the same way, citizens, especially community leaders are advised to desist from stopping or blocking politicians from holding rallies or meetings in their communities."

Meanwhile, this voter education campaign messages are focusing on the principles of democracy, importance of voting and holding elections, constitutional guarantee for political rights, camping ethics, and code of conduct for election. Political tolerance and its importance are the main topics discussed during the sensitisation meetings.

These messages, according to officials, would ensure voters are empowered with the requisite knowledge for active participation in the upcoming presidential election.

The campaign, which is supported and funded by UNDP - The Gambia is in a form of face-to-face community sensitisation. These Second and Third phase nationwide sensitisation is expected to last for 20 days, covering 80 major communities in CRR, NBR, LRR & WCR regions.