Gambia: A Stunning Welcome for Darboe As Badibou Assures 100 Percent UDP

In the ongoing political campaign for the presidential elections scheduled for the 4th December, the United Democratic Party (UDP), under the leadership of their presidential candidate lawyer Ousainu Darboe, on Sunday was welcomed by supporters and lovers of his party around Badibou in North Bank Region.

Village after village, the people showed love and support for the UDP by coming out in their numbers to welcome and listen to their party leader with chants in Mandinka idiom 'Ayeh Jii, Ayeh Jii' meaning Barrow should step down.

Hon. Sulayman Saho, lawmaker for Central Badibou Constituency, said the UDP and Gambia For All coalition is a very genuine and strong partnership that would give Gambians the hope to rejoice and live happily in with unity and prosperity.

He added that the coalition would give youths their utmost due in all that they've been seeking for the past 27 years. "A UDP and GFA government wouldn't compromise the health of the people".

Hon. Saho said: "The coalition under the leadership of our party leader lawyer Ousainu Darboe would lead Gambia to its glory. Darboe is a man with abundant knowledge on law, ethics. He's a great leader; he has great concern for women as well as knows all the constraints faced by the youths of this country."

According to him, B.B. Dabo is another great leader with a vast knowledge in international relations, a diplomat that knows how to work with other countries, as well as knows the best countries to work with to develop The Gambia.

"President Barrow once came here, spent a night here and promised you the people of Sallikenni a lot that he fulfilled none. He betrayed you, the people of Badibou. President Barrow promised you that when he becomes president he'll construct your road and that never happened".

Jainaba Mass, a prominent figure of UDP and Salikenni village on behalf of a great crowd of women behind her, assured that UDP has 100% support in Salikenni.

She said in Salikenni, no other party except UDP rules. "Here in Salikenni, youths, men and women have so much love and trust for lawyer Ousainu Darboe and for the trust and good leadership he possesses, we would 100% vote for UDP."

From Fass Njaga Choi; Aljamdu; Nuimi Lamen, Nuimi Dasilami; Kerewan; Salikenni, the small villages along the way to Farafenni showed unflinching support to the UDP in great political fashion and style.