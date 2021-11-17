Gambia: National Dialogue On Peaceful Campaigns and Elections With Young People and Other Stakeholders Has Ended At a Local Hotel in Senegambia As December 4 Presidential Elections Edges Closer.

The dialogue organised by the National Youth Council brought together seventy participants including political parties, members of the youth branch of Inter-Party Committee, youth leaders and women to discuss enhancing peaceful campaign and election.

The dialoque aimed to cement the peaceful coexistence among stakeholders throughout the electoral cycle.

The dialogue is supported by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Senegal, a German Political Foundation based in Dakar, Senegal.

The opening ceremony was graced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Chairman of the National Youth Council -The Gambia.

"As young people, we must remember that we have a great future ahead of us and posterity will never forgive us if we allow ourselves to be agents in plunging this country into chaos.

Let's support the promotion of peace, before, during and after the December 4th polls," says Ousman Fatty, Chairman, National Youth Council - The Gambia.

"It is imperative to mention that peace is essential for our country as it provides hope for a better future, particularly for the youth of our society, who are the true ambassadors of the future," Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie, Minister of Youth and Sports.

He stated that as the country embarks on the campaign and presidential elections, it is vital to know and understand that elections are an important aspect of every society.

He added: "Equally important, is the fact that citizens cannot overlook the importance of incorporating peace and stability in their mindset during the election process."

He assured the government of the Gambia's commitment to peaceful campaigns and elections and the welfare of the youth.

"We advise the youth to be involved in politics of ideas and desist from politics of sentiments, as sentiments can never develop our country," he appealed.

Meanwhile, Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie has appreciation to African Union Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security for training young people of The Gambia on citizen election observation.

He advised the trainees to utilise the knowledge gained especially during the upcoming electoral cycle.

He concluded by assuring the young people of the Gambia that the government is committed to free and fair elections.

Forty young people from the Regional Youth Committees and National Youth Organisations benefited from the training conducted by International experts on citizen election Observation.

The training has armed participants with the required knowledge to become International Trainers on Election Observation and as well provide them with the opportunity to observe elections within the sub-region.

Source-NYC