Gambia: Barrow Promises 1200 KM Roads, End Rice Importation

As President Adama Barrow continues his campaign in the Upper River Region (URR), he promised supporters in Basse that he would build 1200 kilometer of roads and end rice importation when re-elected.

He also promised to promote and power rice farms across the country in order to address the hike in rice prices in the market.

Facing his Basse crowd, President Barrow started his speech by paying tribute to Basse NPP supporters who lost their lives on their way to witness his nomination day.

He stated that Basse, URR in particular has had vice president and lot of ministerial positions since he assumed office, adding that Basse has become different from the past.

"I built Basse bridges, roads, Koba Kunda School, and I did this within my four years in power." Dwelling on peace, he said "there is peace in this country and that's the reason we can register these developments."

Barrow further explained that there is democracy in this country, with other African states trying to follow his steps.

"If I am re-elected into office, I will construct 1200 kilo meter roads. I will empower rice farms and stop importing rice from outside country. That will happen if I am elected into power for the next five years. This will help in creating employment and reduce the market prices."

He also promised to established factories for young people to engage themselves into something meaningful.

On 24th of this month, he also promised to connect Basse electricity supply to Senegal and they would enjoy 24 hours electricity.

"In December, I will officiate the Brikama OMVG Power Station and the Soma Substation will also be operating. I will maintenance 24 health centers and supply all hospitals with doctors."