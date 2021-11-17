Gambia: TROPICS Magazine Names Mamadou Edrisa Njie Among 500 'Most Influential Africans'

A Gambian youth activist and founder of the Gambian Chapter of Global Youth Innovation Network (GYIN), Mr. Mamadou Edrisa Njie, is among Tropics Magazine's 'Top 500 annual powerlist', thus making a name for himself in the award-winning magazine's list of 'influential Africans.'

Tropics Magazine, according to officials, "is an award-winning "Business and Lifestyle" monthly publication catering to a global readership based in Africa, Europe, America, and Southeast Asia including Australia.

"Every month, the TROPICS media brand releases 5 editions per world region which are proudly published by the Tropics Media Group, a division of the Tropics Ventures Group."

The inspirational youth leader, Publisher & Managing Editor of the pro-agriculture online newspaper Mansa Banko Online, earned the Magazine's recognition alongside the former Gambian Chief Prosecutor of the Hague-based International Criminal Court, better known as ICC, senior lawyer Fatou Bensouda , as Tropics Magazine #African DOers 2021.

The duo from the small West Africa nation of The Gambia, were recognised among "top prominent personalists, including Presidents, Ambassadors, Musicians, Footballers among others".

"As the magazine celebrates its 11th anniversary this year, the Tropics Magazine editorial team brings you the biggest list of all time - 500 success stories from thought leaders, business and social elites, and trendsetters and innovators who excel in several fields of activity and whose job it is to mark Africa as a leading investment destination. #African DOers is also a call to action on social media to inspire a new generation of DOers by promoting a positive image of the African continent," the magazine states.

Also in this year's list are the President of Rwanda, H.E. Paul Kagame; the Ugandan Politician, singer, and actor Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known by his stage name Bobi Wine; President of Kenya H.E Uhuru Kenyatta; Mr. Didier Drogba, an Ivorian retired professional footballer; Mr. Aliko Dangote, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group and the wealthiest person in Africa; former Liberian President Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf--Africa's first elected female President; and Mr. Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, known as Akon, a Senegalese-American singer, songwriter, record producer, and an entrepreneur.

"In its teaser, the Tropics Magazine 11th Anniversary Issue features five (5) incredible women and trailblazers: Her Excellency Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, first female President of Mauritius, Ms. Nteleko Nomsa, CEO and founder of OS Holdings in South Africa, Ms Geraldine Yema Robert, former basketball player, President of Yemaly and Goodwill Ambassador for the European Union commission in Gabon, Mrs. Seynabou Dia, Group CEO of Global Mind Consulting in Gabon and Ms. Karine Jean-Pierre, the first Black person to hold a chief of staff role for a vice-presidential nominee at the White House."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Tropics Magazine recognizes the contributions of Africa's most influential leaders who shape Africa's image. This annual ranking yet again puts under the spotlight figures of Afro-optimism carrying, each in distinct but complementary fields, the hope of a dynamic Africa and land of creativity.

Reacting to the good news, GYIN Gambia Founder Njie believes this truly manifests his love for the African continent, and his contribution to the development of Africa. He vowed to continue serving the African continent, while calling on Africans to be proud of Africa.

"I am an African citizen and I live in Africa, and love Africa and its peoples," the GYIN Gambia chief echoed.