Gambia: 'There Is No Room for Speculation On Tax Evasion'

Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe at The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), has made it clear that GRA would not implement any action against any one based on speculation in default of tax obligation. He added that there is no room for speculation to hold tax defaulters accountable.

He was quick to say GRA would only act based on clear evidence, not speculation against anyone who defaults to pay taxes for national development.

He stated that GRA would not compromise any speculation; rather need evidence to better help the Authority to take legal action against any culprit.

The GRA boss made this statement while delivering his opening remarks during a five day training of GRA Staff on Revenue Laws organised under the GRA Legal Department.

The Training which started Monday, 15 November 2021 at the Senegambia Beach Hotel is expected to end on 19 November 2021.

According to GRA boss, "if any citizen who feels that there is a group of people, individual or company that is evading tax, it is your responsibility to report the matter to GRA administration or to the commissioner general with evidences, because we cannot just institute legal against anyone based on mere allegations and without evidence.

He added that GRA is a highly respected institution and can only apply the laws based on evidence. He said GRA is governed by laws and GRA cannot do it alone as patriotic Gambians need to support them by providing adequate and accurate information on tax defaulters which "will greatly help the Authority to improve compliance and more revenue for the country, " CG Darboe emphasised.

CG Darboe reminded that GRA was established by an Act of Parliament which means the Authority can sue the taxpayers and equally the taxpayers can also sue Authority.

He thus called on the need for GRA Staff to understand the revenue laws that they administer and the laws that surround them, otherwise they could be found wanting during the course of their work.

The GRA Boss further spoke at length on the importance of the training on Revenue Laws for GRA staff, saying that it is important for them to familiarise themselves with the Revenue Laws .

He advised this first team of trainers to make the best use of the training as it would go a long way in enhancing their capacity and add more knowledge on Revenue Laws.

"GRA top management will also endeavour to give staff the maximum training needed in all the sectors so that the production and output can be good," he assured. "The staff are our asset, the more we train you, the better the institution."

He continued: "We collect, we account for every butut that we collected and bank them at the Central Bank, which is a very difficult job. Those that are not involved would not understand how we do it, but I wish they come on board and see how it works, the struggle we face before we mobilise such an amount."

Essa Jallow, deputy commissioner general, GRA, Abdurrahman Bah director of Legal Affairs, and Ismaila Bah all underscored the importance attached to the training and urged staff to focus.