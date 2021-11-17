Gambia: Assalamo Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuhu Amir Trawally Calls for Peace Before, During and After Election

By the grace of Allah Almighty, as the Presidential Election draws nearer, I wish to take this opportunity to appeal to all Gambians to continue to be peaceful and law abiding.

Elections come and go but the country shall remain. And while we can all agree and or disagree, we can do so in peace. Consequently, all candidates, party militants, fans clubs, supporters and all other stakeholders should continue to conduct themselves in a manner that is conducive to peace and tranquility.

We have a collective responsibility to establish a generous and compassionate atmosphere in society throughout, especially during times of elections. Each person whether politician or not has a responsibility to live in accordance with the traditions and laws of our dear motherland, The Gambia. And we must do so with absolute tolerance and respect for each other. As good Muslims, the Holy Qur'an explains that no matter what the circumstance, we are not to abandon tolerance. Even if you are wronged, you are not to act other than with justice and that you should not take revenge by being unjust and cruel to your fellow human beings. If anyone does that, then you have flouted a fundamental teaching of the Holy Qur'an. The Holy Qur'an states in Chapter five, verse nine: "... and let not a people's enmity incite you to act otherwise than with justice. Be always just, that is nearer to righteousness."

This is the high standard of tolerance and justice in Islam and this is critical for us during this election season. I encourage all Gambians who have attained the rightful age to participate in the election and to do so with responsibility and good intent. Always remember that Islam advocates that we do not respond to cruelty with cruelty because to do that would make us just as cruel. Instead, if you can forgive, then forgive, that is better. However, if you must respond, then the recompense of a wrong is no more than the wrong inflicted on you. God Almighty does not like those who commit excesses.

Given that there is so much discourse around freedom of expression, I want present an example of freedom of speech and tolerance as practiced by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him). Once the Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw) bought a camel from a Bedouin in exchange for about 90 kilos of dried dates. When the Prophet got home, he found that the dates had all gone. In all honesty and simplicity, he went to the Bedouin and said frankly to him, 'O man of God! I bought a camel in exchange for dried dates and I thought that I had that much dates with me but when I reached home, I discovered that I did not have that many dates.' The Bedouin said: 'O defrauder!' The people began to tell the Bedouin off for talking to the Messenger of God Almighty in that manner but the Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw) said: 'Let him be.' (Masnad Ahmad bin Hanbal Vol.6 p.268.

Now see this is how the ruler of the day dealt with an ordinary man. This was the standard of granting the freedom of speech and the standard of his forbearance. In this example, there is a lesson for all of us. As a candidate, remember that people might come at you in very offensive ways, always remember to take the high road. And as supporters and militants, when our candidate or party leader is attacked, let us remember to be role models and educate each other to be tolerant. It is our duty to practice justice and speak truth.

When the person whom we love and respect so much is insulted in the name of freedom of speech during and outside politics, how should we respond? Should we retaliate, burn flags, or carry out violent demonstrations? Certainly, not! As good Muslims, instead it is only logical to look at the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad(saw), an excellent exemplar and universal teacherand seek guidance from his life and teachings. In another example, once on his way returning from expedition, an hypocrite used insulting words against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

The remarks made Muslims very upset and one Muslim even suggested that the culprit should be killed. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) did not permit anyone to do so. This incident clearly gives us an excellent lesson as Muslims on how we should respond to such incitements against our leaders. The fact that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) forgave those who threw stones at him, who harassed him and tortured his followers, proves that even insult to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is not punishable in Islam. Thus, for both political leaders and their supporters, this is a great lesson for peace and peaceful coexistence.

Furthermore, here are few more examples of what the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) preached and practiced with respect to exercising freedom of speech:

"A believer does not taunt, or curse or abuse or talk indecently"; "Ruined are those who exaggerate"; and "A good word is a charity".

Similarly, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) has taught us some essential principles and standards in freedom of expression, which are absolutely critical to the preservation of justice and maintenance of social harmony. These lessons are that we should always be decent, avoid embellishing stories and that we should remember that saying good things are a virtue.

So as we head to the polls, remember to be law abiding and conduct yourselves in a manner that will preserve the peace and stability of our dear motherland, The Gambia.

May Allah Almighty make the Presidential Election a source of peace, security, harmony and unity for the Gambia and be for the interest and betterment for the Gambian and non-Gambian and may He continue to protect and bless our beloved and dear mother land, The Gambia. Ameen.

Wassalam

Yours Sincerely

Baba F. Trawally

Amir

