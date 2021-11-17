Gambia: Alasan Faye, Benard Sylva Sign for Senegalese Club

Two Senegalese top flight sides Casa Sports and Teungeth FC have completed the signings of Gambian duo Alassan Faye and Bernard Sylva respectively ahead of the Senegalese Ligue 1.

Casa Sports FC signed B.K. Milan midfielder Alasan Faye on a three-year deal.

Faye was very instrumental in the heart of the B.K. Milan team last season which amongst other things has attracted and convinced Senegalese side Casa Sports to secure his services.

Casa Sports FC was crowned champions of the Coupe de Senegal last season and held part of their pre-season training in The Gambia.

The Casamance-based team last season finished sixth position with 36 points after 26 matches.

Elsewhere, Senegalese Ligue 1 champions, Teungeth FC also completed the signing of Fortune FC midfielder Bernard Sylva on a loan deal.

Bernard Sylva, who also played put up a fantastic performance, helping Petroleum Boys Fortune FC win the GFF 1st Division League title.

He also won the best-goal for the GFF 1st Division league last season.

Teungeth FC won the Senegalese Ligue 1 with 52 points after 26 matches.