South Africa: Axed Detective Boss Jeremy Vearey Will Still Push for Reinstatement After Dismissal Decision Upheld

A bargaining council has upheld the decision to fire Western Cape detective boss Jeremy Vearey. But this does not spell the immediate end of the South African Police Service (SAPS) road for him, as he plans to apply to take on this latest finding. Daily Maverick has established that in his finding, arbitrator Imthiaz Sirkhot appears to have made two errors that could be used to bolster the review application.

Jeremy Vearey will continue pushing to be reinstated into the police service after a bargaining council found that his dismissal about five months ago was effectively warranted.

Vearey was fired as cracks in the SAPS became even wider, showing just how divided the country's police service is, especially at management level.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole himself faces possible suspension in an unrelated saga.

Sitole signed off on Vearey's dismissal, over a series of Facebook posts, at the end of May in a move that seemed to pit the country's top cop against Vearey and police officers seen to be his allies.

Vearey then challenged his firing via the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council. He was the applicant in this matter, while the SAPS was the respondent.

On Tuesday,...