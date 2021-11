BLIDA-Algeria's national soccer team has qualified for the third and final round (playoffs) of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after they played out a draw against Burkina Faso 2-2 (half-time: 1-1) in a match held Tuesday at Mustapha-Tchaker stadium in Blida.

In the second half, Feghouli scored the second goal (67') but Burkina Faso equalized again from the penalty spot by Dayo (83').

In the other game of Group A, Niger dominated Djibouti (7-2) Monday at Niamey stadium.