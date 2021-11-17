Liberia: President Weah Commends Liberians

President George Weah on Tuesday commended Liberians for working hard to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.

"Let's not be complacent of the latest report but to continue abiding by the protocols until we are finally declared free of the virus", President Weah said.

This comes in the wake of efforts made by citizens in reducing the rate.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention places Liberia into the blue and green zone; sign of improvement in its fight against the COVID-19 disease..

He made the statement upon his return from the visit to Europe and Africa

He credited the improvement to every Liberian for following the health protocols. He said it is not over until is over.