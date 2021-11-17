Egypt: FM Urges Providing Sustainable Financing for UNRWA

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has underlined the importance of providing sustainable financing for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA's) programs, as well as continuing indispensable contributions by international donors.

Shoukry's remarks came during his participation via video-conference on Tuesday 16/11/2021 in the International Ministerial Conference on the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) held in Brussels, said Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez.

The top Egyptian diplomat shed light on the UNRWA's vital role in offering basic services to millions of Palestinian refugees since its establishment in 1949, the spokesman added.

He emphasized Egypt's support for the UNRWA's efforts, hailing the joint call by Jordan and Sweden to convene this important conference.

In this regard, Shoukry stressed the need to revive the Palestinian-Israeli peace talks, in pursuit of the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state, in a manner that achieves a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

MENA