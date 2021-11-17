Egypt: Mufti - Egypt, Egyptians Invulnerable to Any Strife

Egypt's Mufti Shawki Allam said on Tuesday 16/11/2021 Egypt has always been invulnerable to any attempts to stoke internal strife or foment sedition among its people throughout history.

During his participation in a symposium at Beni Suef University, Allam stressed the importance of verifying the authenticity of all kind of information or news spread on social media websites.

The mufti valued the political leadership's role in achieving remarkable accomplishments, including initiatives of Decent Life and early detection of the Hepatitis C virus.

He asserted the necessity of raising public awareness to counter destructive thought.

Beni Suef is the capital of Beni Suef Governorate and it lies about 120 km south of Cairo on the west bank of the Nile River.

MENA