Egypt: Mufti - Egypt, Egyptians Invulnerable to Any Strife

16 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Mufti Shawki Allam said on Tuesday 16/11/2021 Egypt has always been invulnerable to any attempts to stoke internal strife or foment sedition among its people throughout history.

During his participation in a symposium at Beni Suef University, Allam stressed the importance of verifying the authenticity of all kind of information or news spread on social media websites.

The mufti valued the political leadership's role in achieving remarkable accomplishments, including initiatives of Decent Life and early detection of the Hepatitis C virus.

He asserted the necessity of raising public awareness to counter destructive thought.

Beni Suef is the capital of Beni Suef Governorate and it lies about 120 km south of Cairo on the west bank of the Nile River.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X