Egypt: Sisi Directs Govt to Accelerate Development of Ring Road

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to accelerate the development of the Ring Road connecting together Greater Cairo's main traffic arteries and roads as per the set timetable.

Sisi's directives came during his meeting on Tuesday16/11/2021 with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir and Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Amir Sayed Ahmed, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The meeting addressed road projects executed by the Transport Ministry across the country, the spokesman added.

With regard to developing the Greater Cairo Ring Road, the transport minister said the road is being expanded to include seven lanes in each direction, along with introducing Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

The Ring Road development would contribute to cutting pollution, rationalizing energy, reducing accidents, enhancing public health and improving economic performance, Wazir added.

Upon its completion, the BRT transit system on the Ring Road would be the longest in the world, with operating smart buses traveling to a distance of 106 km.

It would also be carried out in parallel with other new transportation projects, especially the monorail train, the eletric train and new metro lines, which in turn could make a huge qualitative leap in the mass transportation system in Greater Cairo.

The transport minister reviewed the progress in upgrading the International Coastal Road, which extends from Port Said to Marsa Matrouh, passing through Alexandria, as well as the project to build the Damietta logistics center, the spokesman noted.