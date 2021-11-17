Egypt: ICT Minister, Russian Trade Delegation Discuss Investments in Egypt

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat has received Russian Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maxim Parshin, who is visiting Cairo on top of a trade mission in the fields of telecommunication technologies and digital solutions.

The meeting dealt with the investment opportunities in the Egyptian ICT sector and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in related fields, especially building digital capacity and providing technological solutions.

During the meeting, Talaat underlined that Egypt and Russia have strong ties at the political and economic levels. He referred to efforts exerted to strengthen the bilateral relations in the ICT sector.

Talaat also reviewed the Digital Egypt strategy, which aims to achieve the transformation into an integrated digital society, based on three main pillars: digital transformation, digital skills, and digital innovation.

He said that Egypt looks forward to attracting Russian companies to invest in the Egyptian ICT market.

Talaat pointed out that Egypt focuses on investing in human capital and qualifying young people to fill in-demand jobs in the local and international labor markets.

He added that his ministry is following a pyramid-shaped approach for capacity building to upskill the different segments of the society in various ICT domains.

Moreover, Talaat highlighted that the ministry is carrying out the Digital Egypt Builders Initiative (DEBI), which offers a professional master's degree in majors, including artificial intelligence and data science, automation and robotics, cybersecurity, and digital arts.

Furthermore, Talaat referred to the visit of RusHighTechExport CEO and former Russian minister of digital development, communications and mass media Konstantin Noskov to Egypt in 2019, heading a delegation of public and private sectors' officials.

During the visit, a matchmaking event was organized, bringing Egyptian and Russian companies together.

For his part, Parshin stressed that his country has 20 years of experience in digitization and is the world's top country in the field of cybersecurity.

He added that there are about 50,000 Russian companies that are specialized in IT.

Parshin also said that Egypt is a strategic partner, commending its initiatives and projects to achieve digital transformation as well as its major telecommunication projects in Africa.

He said that his country is eager to cooperate and share its expertise in areas of common interest, including developing technological solutions, indigenizing Russian technology in Egypt, and producing Egyptian products with Russian technology.

MENA