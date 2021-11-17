Egypt: Sisi Orders Expanding Covid-19 Vaccination Campaigns

16 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued on Tuesday 16/11/2021 directives for expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaigns for citizens, and facilitating relevant procedures.

President Sisi's orders came during his meeting with Presidential Adviser for Health Affairs Mohamed Awad Tag el Din, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Sisi also instructed to proceed with awareness raising campaigns for all citizens as regards anti-coronavirus precautionary measures, especially in crowded places like government bodies, universities, and schools.

The meeting tackled the current epidemiological situation across the country and the government's measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Tag el Din told the president that the epidemiological situation is under control amid the approach of winter and the relative increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

