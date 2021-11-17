Egypt, EU Urge Establishing Strategic Cooperation, Especially On Migration

Egypt and the European Union called for establishing strategic cooperation, especially in the field of migration.

This call was made at the third round of political consultations launched by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and EU's Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson on Monday, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday 16/11/2021.

The consultations were chaired by Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Badr Abdel Aati and Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Global Affairs at the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helena König, the statement noted.

During the talks, the two sides exchanged views on all aspects related to illegal migration, with a focus on the need for luring further investments and generating jobs to address this phenomenon, the statement added.

They also discussed common challenges, such as combating smuggling and human trafficking, as well as supporting efforts to promote regular migration, the statement read.

The European side hailed Egypt's significant efforts to counter illegal migration since September 2016, while bearing the burden of hosting millions of migrants, including Syrian refugees.

