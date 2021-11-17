Tunisia/Zambia: FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Group B - Day 6 - Tunisia Qualify for Playoffs After 3-1 Win Over Zambia

16 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national soccer team have qualified for the third and final round (playoffs) of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers, after defeating Zambia's 3-1 (half-time 3-0), at a Group B day-6 game played on Tuesday night in Rades.

The Eagles of Carthage opened the score by Aissa Laidouni at the 31st, 'Mohamed Drager doubled the score at the 43rd and Ali Maaloul widened the gap at the 43rd.

Fashion Sakala reduced the score in the 80th for Zambia.

In the other match of the group played in Nouakchott, Mauritania held Equatorial Guinea to a 1-1 draw.

Aboubakar Kamara opened the score at 22' for the Murabitounes and Saul Basilio Coco-Bassey Oubinaa equalised at 59'.

Tunisia finished on top with 13 points, two points ahead of Equatorial Guinea (2nd, 11 points). Zambia is third with 7 points and Mauritania fourth (2 pts).

The national team will know their opponents in the playoffs on December 18, during the draw scheduled in Doha (Qatar), on the sidelines of the FIFA Arab Cup.

The two-leg playoff games will be played in March 2022.

Group B Results:

Day 6

Played November 16

Tunisia - Zambie 3-1

Mauritania - Equatorial Guinea 1-1

Standings

Pts

P

W

D

L

F

A

Diff.

1) Tunisia Q

13

6

4

1

1

11

2

+9

2) Equatorial Guinea

11

6

3

2

1

6

5

+1

3) Zambia

7

6

2

1

3

8

9

-1

4) Mauritania

2

6

2

4

2

11

-9

Previous results

Day 1 - September 3:

Tunisia - Equatorial Guinea 3 - 0

Mauritania - Zambia 1 - 2

Day 2 - September 7:

Zambia - Tunisia 0 - 2

Equatorial Guinea - Mauritania 1 - 0

Day 3 - October 7:

Equatorial Guinea - Zambia 2 - 0

Tunisia - Mauritania 3 - 0

Day 4 - October 10:

Zambia - Equatorial Guinea 1 - 1

Mauritania - Tunisia 0 - 0

Day 5 - November 13:

Equatorial Guinea - Tunisia 1 - 0

Zambia - Mauritania 4 - 0

